MPD Identifies Man Killed After Allegedly Jumping In Front of Vehicles

September 6, 2023 – The pedestrian struck and killed by a pickup truck on Aug. 31 has been identified as 54-year-old Troy Chaffin of Rockvale.

The preliminary investigation revealed Chaffin was walking inbound in the outbound lanes near the 2900 block of S. Church St. and was jumping in front of vehicles. He was hit in the middle lane by the driver of a Ford F150.

Chaffin was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department