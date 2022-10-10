Monday, October 10, 2022
The Titans Survive a Late Game Scare Against Washington and Get the Win

By Austin Timberlake
Final Score:

Titans- 21

Commanders- 17

The Titans (3-2) beat Washington (1-4) to continue a 3-game winning streak.

David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the end of the 4th quarter to seal the game. The Commanders were at the 1-yard line with only 6 seconds left.

Derrick Henry rushed for 2 touchdowns and 102 yards. Ryan Tannehill threw a touchdown pass to Dontrell Hilliard for the other score. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was the leading receiver with 61 yards.

Despite injuries to key players like Treylon Burks, Bud Dupree, and Zach Cunningham the Titans were able to get the job done.

The Colts (2-2-1) are the Titan’s next opponent. Nissan Stadium will host this matchup on Sunday, October 17th at 12 PM.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.
