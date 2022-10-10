Monday, October 10, 2022
Vols Climb to No. 6 in AP Top 25, Hold At No. 8 in Coaches Poll

By Source Staff
From UTSports.com

Following its third-ranked victory of the season over No. 25 LSU, the Tennessee Volunteers climbed in the polls once again, ascending two spots to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 and holding at No. 8 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll.

Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) has climbed to its highest position in the AP poll since Sept. 11, 2005, when it held the No. 5 ranking. The Vols have spent three consecutive weeks in the top 10 for the first time since Oct. 15 to Nov. 5, 2006.

Tennessee will face a ranked opponent for the third consecutive game. The Vols welcome AP No. 3 and Coaches No. 1 Alabama to Rocky Top for the Third Saturday in October. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

The rankings mark the first time the game will be between top-10 teams since the 2016 season. It’s the first time since 1989 that both teams enter the contest undefeated.

