The Nutcracker is Coming to Town This December

Presenting the third annual production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker in Murfreesboro! You won’t want to miss this annual sell-out production, with live music from the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta and dancers from the SoZo Dance Academy!

Join us for three performances of The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm and on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Siegel High School Theatre. The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta is directed by Jeffrey Keever and the SoZo Dance Academy is led by Anna Claire Rosson. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at: https://buytickets.at/middletennesseesinfonietta

“The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta (MTS) is a volunteer orchestra dedicated to bringing musical and artistic experiences to the Middle Tennessee area. MTS was founded in January 2021 by current Music Director, Jeffrey Keever, with a mission to provide musical and artistic awareness through performance, outreach, and collaboration. MTS has since flourished into an established, well respected volunteer orchestra, known throughout the area for its ongoing artistic and musical explorations and collaborative efforts.” – www.mtsinfonietta.com

“SoZo Dance Academy is a full-service dance school. Sozo’s mission is to provide dancers of all ages with a safe and positive environment to learn, and is a production and technique-based company, choosing to focus on art over competition. SoZo offers a variety of classes in ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, lyrical, and hiphop, and also offers private dance lessons for dance team tryouts, wedding dances, and general technique.” – www.sozodanceacademy.com