November 14, 2023 – Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying three persons of interest about theft of property at Finish Line on Old Fort Pkwy. on Oct. 25, 2023.

The unidentified females selected clothing items and left the store without paying.

They were seen getting into a white Acura TL.

If you know these persons of interest, please contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638.

Source: Murfreesboro PD