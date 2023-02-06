The Latest Sam Fox Concept – Doughbird – is Now Open in Nashville

Sam Fox has opened another concept in Nashville, this time in the Hill Center in Green Hills-Doughbird. Fox is the James Beard-nominated restaurateur behind fast Nashville favorites The Twelve Thirty Club, Pushing Daisies, and Blanco Cocina + Cantina.

The new restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, February 1st. Doughbird combines the best of both worlds, different styles of pizza and chicken with crazy-good sauces and unexpected ingredients.

“We’re so excited to continue the growth in Nashville and open at Hill Center Green Hills,” said Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts. “Doughbird is such a fun place to be. You really can’t go wrong with delicious pizza, crispy chicken, a good happy hour – there’s something for everyone!”

At Doughbird, guests can expect a variety of everything from Hand-Stretched Pizza to Crispy Chicken Tenders, and Detroit-style Square Pan Pizza to Savory Rotisserie Chicken and Wings cooked low and slow. Think pizza toppings like Roasted Onions, Mozzarella, Arugula & Truffle, or seasonal indulgences like Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Butternut Squash. If the good ole’ classics are more up your alley, Doughbird’s got that too. Everything on the menu can be accompanied by an extensive list of house-made sauces like Honey Mustard, Spicy Buffalo, Chicken Gravy, and Umami Sauce that will have you licking your plate. Guests can dip and dunk pizza and chicken to their heart’s desires.



The hot new spot is outfitted with a large bar, perfect for watching a game or grabbing a quick drink. It’s a perfect spot for any and every event, from a family meal on the fly to a birthday celebration or even a last-minute happy hour date.

And by the way, the happy hour alone is a reason to visit. Guests can fly in to enjoy classic, mouth-watering favs like the soon-to-be-famous Cheeseburger, oh-so-gooey Truffle Cheese Bread, and crispy and crunchy Chicken Tenders. Wash it all down with really-freaking-good sippers like the $5 Green Hills Sangria or a $5 glass of wine.

Find Doughbirds at 4031 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm and Friday-Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm.

Find the latest updates here.