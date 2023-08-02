The Date is Set for Jon Pardi’s Opry Induction

Jon Pardi will officially become a member of the Grand Ole Opry during two shows on October 24. While performing at country music’s Stagecoach festival in April, Pardi was surprised on stage by his friend and Emmy Award-winning restauranteur Guy Fieri, and directed to a video on the big screen where Opry member and Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson appeared with the official Opry ask to the country star. Sharing the moment with thousands of cheering fans in his home state was a fitting celebration as Pardi will become the first California native inducted into the Opry. Tickets are on sale here.

Pardi heads out on his headlining Mr. Saturday Night World Tour this month with dates coming up in the U.S., Canada, and several across Europe including stops in the U.K., Netherlands, Germany, Norway, and Sweden before heading back stateside for his Oct. 24 Opry induction.

Since first hitting the country landscape, Jon Pardi has long since separated himself from the pack, carving a lane that was all his own by producing, writing, and singing songs he created from the melodies up, and earning praise for it. “Jon Pardi cut a path through modern country’s embrace of pop, hip-hop and EDM” (The New York Times) with “an emboldened work… a distilling of his sound into a more potent form that draws both vitality and assurance from his anything-but-sterile relationship to his tradition’s modern era” (NPR). With his “state-of-the-art blend of traditional instrumentation and progressive grooves that point to country’s future” (Rolling Stone), Pardi is “a leader among a growing number of artists bringing back fiddle, steel and twang” (People). “Even when he’s singing sad songs, he wants people to have a good time” (Associated Press).

Among artists scheduled to appear on the Opry in the coming weeks are Trace Adkins, John Anderson, Bill Anderson, Deana Carter, Tyler Childers, Steve Earle, Charles Esten, Sara Evans, Vince Gill, The Isaacs, Chris Janson, Lady A, Crissy Metz, Craig Morgan, Dennis Quaid, Carrie Underwood, Gene Watson, Mark Wills, among many others.