MTSU Rutledge on Outland Trophy Watch List

DALLAS (FWAA) – The Football Writers Association of America has announced the preseason watch list for the 2023 Outland Trophy, and Middle Tennessee’s Keylan Rutledge is among 91 players on the prestigious list. The 2023 season will close with the award’s 78th anniversary and the watch list offers a talented field of players alongside two returning FWAA All-Americans.

Rutledge, a rising sophomore offensive lineman from Royston, Ga., was a member of the CUSA All-Freshman team in 2022. He played in 11 games, including starting the last six contests of the season.

The recipient of the 2023 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 10, 2024.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. For the first time, the FWAA will announce an Outland Trophy National Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time.

Source: MTSU

