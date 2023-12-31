The Caverns Announce CaveJam with The String Cheese Incident as Headliners

The String Cheese Incident will headline CaveJam, a new 3-day, multi-stage camping festival at The Caverns in 2024 over Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-26. During the festival, The String Cheese Incident will play two nights with three sets above ground and one special set inside The Caverns world-renowned subterranean venue. All told, the festival will see 20 artists and bands on its stages above and below ground.

“CaveJam is a new signature festival at The Caverns and builds on everything we’ve learned from two successful years producing many festivals here,” says Joe Lurgio, The Caverns General Manager. “CaveJam gives festival enthusiasts a new reason—and a new season—to visit us in Tennessee.”

CaveJam will offer a variety of VIP glamping options in addition to everything else that makes The Caverns such a unique destination venue, from otherworldly cave tours and a spacious campground with a vibrant vendor alley to the stunning views surrounding the venue’s outdoor amphitheater where guests can spread out, dance, savor food truck fare, and enjoy the music. And of course, the crown jewel of The Caverns experience remains seeing live music inside a beautiful cave.

Admission to The String Cheese Incident’s special late night cave set is included and guaranteed with a VIP package purchase. Given the underground venue’s limited capacity, a limited number of 3-day passes are available that include access to this epic underground set Sunday evening.

In addition to The String Cheese Incident, the full CaveJam line-up includes Devon Gilfillian, Dopapod, Dumpstaphunk, Karina Rykman, Keller Williams, LP Giobbi: Dead House Set, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Neighbor, Pimps of Joytime, Pink Talking Fish, Space Bacon, Spafford, Susto, The Vegabonds, Barefuzz, BERTHA: Grateful Drag, Easy Honey, LadyCouch, and Love Rat.

CaveJam tickets start as low as $99. What’s more, with as little as $25 down, guests can start a payment plan for their festival tickets. Sign-ups are now underway for a venue pre-sale that begins on Wednesday, December 6th at Noon CT – sign up here. The general public on sale begins Friday, December 8th at Noon CT – visit ticket page.