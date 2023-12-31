Top Americana Radio Airplay Charts of 2023 Released

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit top the Americana Music Association’s year-end Top 100 Americana Radio Airplay Charts of 2023. Isbell and the 400 Unit’s album “Weathervanes” secured the #1 spot on the Americana Radio Airplay Albums Chart and Americana Radio Airplay Singles Chart with “When We Were Close” for the most spins for the year.

This data reflects records reported to the Americana Radio Airplay Albums and Singles Charts (powered by CDX) during the period of Jan. 10, 2023 through Dec. 12, 2023.

Top 10 Americana Radio Airplay Albums of 2023

“Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“The Man From Waco,” Charley Crockett

“Sticks and Stones,” Lukas Nelson + POTR

“Simple Things,” The Band of Heathens

“Strays,” Margo Price

“Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart,” Lucinda Williams

“A Cat in the Rain,” Turnpike Troubadours

“Chicago Sessions,” Rodney Crowell

“Together Through the Dark,” Slaid Cleaves

“City of Gold,” Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Find the complete Top 100 albums list here.

Top 10 Americana Radio Airplay Singles of 2023

“When We Were Close,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (From the album “Weathervanes”)

“Trinity River,” Charley Crockett (From the album “The Man From Waco”)

“Death Wish,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (From the album “Weathervanes”)

“Nu-Grape,” Hiss Golden Messenger (From the album “Jump for Joy”)

“All I Really Wanna Do,” Devon Gilfillian (From the album “Love You Anyway”)

“For Your Soul,” Josh Ritter (From the album “Spectral Lines”)

“Don’t Let The Darkness,” The Band of Heathens (From the album “Simple Things”)

“Find Your People,” Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors (From the album “Strangers No More”)

“Pilgrim,” The Wood Brothers (From the album “Heart is the Hero”)

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers (From the album “Rustin’ In The Rain”)

Find the complete Top 100 singles list here.