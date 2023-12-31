What to Know About Fireworks Within Murfreesboro City Limits

Lots of fun things happening as we get close to 2024! If you use fireworks to celebrate the New Year, here are the dates and times of when you can use them inside the Murfreesboro City Limits:

December 31: 10 am to Midnight

January 1: Midnight to 1 am; And also 10 am to 11 pm

NOTE: There can be a public display outside of these dates if a permit has been received from the State Fire Marshal.

City of Murfreesboro Fireworks Ordinance

It is illegal to sell fireworks to:

Anyone younger than 16 years old. Purchasers close to that age must present to vendors a state-issued photo identification as proof of age or must be accompanied by an adult

Any intoxicated person

Any irresponsible person

It is illegal for anyone within the City to sell, use, or even possess:

Mortar fireworks with a tube (single or multiple) greater than 1½” in diameter

Reloadable fireworks

Bottle rockets

Fireworks cannot be used:

On private property without permission of the owner

On public property, which including public streets

Within 600′ of any church, hospital or public school and 22’ for a fireworks vendor.

“Use” of a firework occurs where it is lit or launched and where it is directed or lands.

Fireworks cannot be discharged

From or at a motor vehicle

At a group of people

Note: Firework vendors in the City must provide purchasers a written list of the days and the hours of lawful use of when fireworks are permitted. Vendors must also provide written safety instructions appropriate for the type of fireworks sold.