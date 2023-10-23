Tennessee Falls to Alabama In Tuscaloosa, 34-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Despite a strong first half from No. 17/15 Tennessee, it could not hold off No. 11/8 Alabama’s second-half surge as the Vols suffered just their second loss of the season, 34-20, at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) outscored Tennessee 27-0 in the second half as it erased a 20-7 halftime deficit.

Quarterback Joe Milton III finished the game 28-of-41 through the air with 271 yards passing and a pair of first-half touchdowns. Milton added 59 yards on the ground – leading UT in rushing on the day.

Sophomore wide receiver Squirrel White , an Alabama native, was Milton’s favorite target as the duo connected 10 times for 111 yards and a score. Tight end McCallan Castles hauled in Milton’s second touchdown pass – finishing the game with two receptions for 12 yards.

Source: UT Sports

