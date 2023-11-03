Tennessee College Football 2023 Schedule – Week 10

Week 10 of college football is here! Below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know and take full advantage this weekend.

Saturday, November 4th, 2023

UCONN (1-7) at Tennessee (6-2) at 11:00 CT

MTSU (2-6) at New Mexico State (6-3) at 5:00 CT

South Florida (4-4) at Memphis (6-2) at 2:00 CT

Auburn (4-4) at Vanderbilt (2-7) at 3:00 CT

VMI (3-5) at ETSU (2-6) at 12:00 CT

Furman (7-1) at Chattanooga (7-2) at 12:30 CT

TSU (6-2) at Charleston Southern (3-5) at 3:00 CT

UT Martin (6-2) at Tennessee Tech (3-5) at 1:30 CT