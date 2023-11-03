New Traffic Signals on NW Broad, Veterans Parkway to be Operational Nov. 8-9

Two new traffic signals on NW Broad St. and Veterans Pkwy. will be put into full operation on Wednesday Nov. 8 and Thursday Nov. 9. The new signals are being installed as part of new developments.

A new signal at NW Broad St. and Singer Rd/Oswin Dr. was placed on flash mode at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1. Another new signal at Veterans Pkwy and Westlawn Blvd. was placed on flash mode at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2.

Both signals will flash for a week and then be turned on and put in full operation next week, Nov. 8-9.

The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), a federal and state adopted document, specifies “traffic control signals need studies” known as warrants. A signal warrant is a condition that an intersection must meet to justify a signal installation. The City of Murfreesboro applies the standards set by the MUCTD for all traffic control installations.