Murfreesboro City Offices, Some Facilities Closing Nov. 10 in Recognition of Veterans Day Nov. 11

City Hall and some City offices will be closed Friday, Nov 10th in observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11th, a day to honor the heroism and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans. St. Clair Street Senior Center will be open regular hours 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 10, but closed Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Garbage pick-up will be on a normal schedule Friday, Nov. 10. Administrative offices will be closed Friday in recognition of the holiday.

Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run Nov. 10, 2023.

City Golf courses, Old Fort and Bloomfield Links will remain open regular hours on Nov. 10 and Veterans Day.

Adams Tennis Complex will be open regular hours Friday, Nov. 10, from 8 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

McFadden Community Center, Sports*Com, Wilderness Station, Cannonsburgh, and Bradley Academy Museum, will be open Nov. 10, but closed Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department Main Office will be closed Nov. 10.

Paterson Park Community Center will be closed Nov. 5-11 for an annual maintenance shutdown, including Nov. 10, 2023.

Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center will be hosting a Drive Thru Luncheon for veterans, beginning at 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at the Bradley Academy Museum, 415 S. Academy St. For more information, contact Vonchelle Stembridge at 615-962-8773.

On Nov. 4, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is hosting its Annual Veterans Day Parade on the York VA Medical Center Campus, 3400 Lebanon Rd., with the theme: “POW/MIA, You are Not Forgotten.” Festivities begin at 10 a.m. and the parade starts at 11 a.m.

On the MTSU campus, the 41st Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 2023, as part of pregame ceremonies at Floyd Stadium in the match-up between the Blue Raiders and Florida International University (FIU). Veterans, service members and their families receive complimentary tickets at the pregame picnic before 2:30 p.m. gametime.

Veterans Day is an official U.S. holiday which honors men and women who have served in the armed forces during all wars. It is a federal holiday that is observed each year in the U.S on Nov. 11. Veterans Day is the anniversary of the signing of the armistice, which ended World War I hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918.

In 1919, the first Armistice Day commemoration, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the day should be “filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.” Armistice Day and Remembrance Day are holidays celebrated in other parts of the world that also mark the anniversary of the end of World War I.