Exchange Club names Colby Reed ‘Officer of the Year’

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Special Operations Division Detective Colby Reed has been named, ‘Officer of the Year,’ by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County.

Exchange Club member Melissa Wright presented Reed with the award at an award luncheon at Through the Grapevine on Broadmor St. Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Police Chief Michael Bowen and Sergeant Jacob Fountain were on hand as Reed received the award.

“The Murfreesboro Police Department is proud of Detective Reed’s dedication and hard work in serving the City of Murfreesboro,” Bowen said. “He is well-deserving of this award.”

Reed was chosen for his outstanding work with opioid victims and opioid-related deaths. A 10-month investigation initiated by Reed lead, with assistance from Metro Nashville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, led to the arrest of alleged major drug trafficker 36-year-old Brandon Ostein of Nashville in August. A warrant search of Ostein’s Nashville apartment led to the confiscation of 37-pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine, approximately $400,000 cash, guns, and other items.

“I accept this award on behalf of our SID detectives who also dedicated a lot of time and effort in this investigation,” Reed said. “It was truly a team effort.”

Reed began his career with the MPD in August 2018 and is currently assigned to the Special Investigation Division. Reed is a U.S. Marine serving four years with tours of duty in Afghanistan. Prior to MPD, Reed worked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.