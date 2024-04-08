Subway Adds Four New Flatbread Wraps

(April 4, 2024) — Subway® is giving on-the-go guests better options with an all-new lineup of wraps, available at restaurants nationwide on April 11. Subway’s new wraps are served on hearty, lavash-style flatbread – its first new bread option in three years.

Inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine, Subway’s new lavash-style flatbread has a soft and bubbly texture. It also holds more ingredients than a wheat tortilla, giving Subway’s new wraps a footlong protein portion in a six-inch size. The four new hearty wraps include:

Homestyle Chicken Salad – a new craveable and refreshing chicken salad is made fresh in restaurant using rotisserie-style chicken and mayo, topped with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion.

Honey Mustard Chicken – loaded with tender and juicy rotisserie-style chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Monterey cheddar cheese, and sweet Honey Mustard sauce.

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado – piled high with oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon and smashed avocado, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Monterey cheddar cheese and zesty Peppercorn Ranch sauce.

Cali Caprese – BelGioioso® fresh mozzarella and avocado, topped with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Roasted Garlic Aioli and MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette®.

Guests looking to take their meal to a new level can order any sandwich on Subway’s new lavash-style flatbread, or create a new favorite with chicken salad – a twist on a former, cult-classic menu item. This latest menu refresh continues Subway’s ongoing transformation journey that began in 2021, raising the bar with new and improved ingredients, craveable signature sandwiches, salads, sides, snacks and now, wraps and flatbreads. To learn more about the new wraps and to place an order for pickup or delivery*, visit Subway.com or the Subway App.

Source: Subway

