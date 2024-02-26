Street Racer Initiative Saturday Led To Five Arrests On 18 Charges

February 26, 2024 – A Street Racer Initiative Saturday night, led by the Traffic Division with assistance from MNPD Aviation, yielded five arrests on 18 charges throughout the city.

Officers observed a silver Infiniti Q50 performing dangerous stunts on Nolensville Pike at Elysian Fields Road. The Infiniti fled at a high rate of speed when officers initiated a traffic stop. The 17-year-old driver and passenger, identified as Amiocar E. Mejia, 19, both fled on foot, but were quickly taken into custody.

Mejia, of LaVergne, was charged with evading arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 17-year-old driver was charged in juvenile court.

Shortly after, a gray Infiniti G36 fled from officers at a high rate of speed on Nolensville Pike at Paragon Mills Road. Aviation followed the Infiniti to Lydia Drive where the driver, Hans Catalan-Rodriguez, 19, of Madison, got out and ran.

He was charged with three counts of evading arrest, resisting arrest, and not having a driver’s license. Catalan-Rodriguez remains jailed on a $54,000 bond.

Also on Nolensville Pike, a gray Ford Mustang was performing stunts in the middle of the intersection at Paragon Mills Road near other vehicles and bystanders. The license plate had been swapped with another vehicle. The driver, Pablo Ridolfo, 19, of LaVergne, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, and altering the license plate. He is now free on $16,500 bond.

Early Sunday morning Leondrea Bailey, 26, was observed doing donuts in a parking lot at Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike at an illegal street racer event in a red Dodge Charger. She fled at a high rate of speed, but was stopped a short time after. She was charged with reckless endangerment, riot, and not having a driver’s license. Bailey is free on $8,500 bond.

The MNPD Traffic Division is committed to continuing its investigations into street racer groups that are causing damage and harm through their dangerous driving.

Source: MNPD

