Top 5 Stories From February 26, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
10892

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 26, 2024.

1Beau Cheval Offers Weddings on Historic Land

Photo supplied by Beau Cheval.

 

With February being National Wedding Month, it is the perfect time to start looking for a unique venue. Beau Cheval offers just that. Read More.

2Students Enjoy STEM-ulating Time at Regional Science Olympiad at MTSU

Middle school students use a marble as they begin to compete in the Roller Coaster event during the Regional Science Olympiad Saturday, Feb. 17, in the Middle Tennessee State University Science Building. About 300 combined middle school and high school students, 70 volunteers and 50 teachers and parents attended the event. (MTSU photo by Cat Curtis Murphy)

 

By day’s end — from the super competitive events held in the morning and afternoon to the always exciting awards ceremony — the recent Regional Science Olympiad at Middle Tennessee State University sent nine teams to the upcoming State Science Olympiad. Read More.

3Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through March 2, 2024

Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through March 2, 2024

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of February 26 through March 2, 2024. Read more.

4Smyrna Fire Department to Host Child Passenger Safety Event

 

Whether you are expecting your first baby and want to prepare to safely install your car seat or stop by to confirm the proper use of car seats already in use, all are welcome. Read more.

5Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $563 Million for Tuesday Drawing

 

The Mega Millions® jackpot is gaining momentum! The estimated jackpot for next Tuesday, February 27, is $563 million ($265.4 million cash). Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here