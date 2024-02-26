Smyrna Fire Department to Host Child Passenger Safety Event

Whether you are expecting your first baby and want to prepare to safely install your car seat or stop by to confirm the proper use of car seats already in use, all are welcome.

Join Smyrna Fire Department for their free Child Passenger Safety Event on Saturday, March 16, at Smyrna Fire Station 5.

The Smyrna Fire Department certified technicians will be available to assist with installing/checking for the proper installation of child restraint seats.

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024

Time: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Location: 2200 Rock Springs Road