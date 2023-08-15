Southwest Airlines Announces New Crew Base at Nashville International Airport

DALLAS – Southwest Airlines Co. announced on August 14 that it has furthered its commitment to Music City by announcing the addition of a Crew Base at Nashville International Airport (BNA) in the second quarter of 2024.

Nashville will become the 12th Crew Base in the Southwest® system with approximately 150-250 Pilots, growing to 500-600 Pilots, and an estimated 500-700 Flight Attendants based in the new Crew location beginning in 2024, with continued growth planned.

“As a top global travel destination and business hub, Tennessee is the ideal location for Southwest Airlines’ newest Crew Base, and we look forward to the continued economic investment, job creation for newly based jobs, and opportunity this expansion will bring for Tennesseans across the region,” said Gov. Bill Lee . “We’re honored Southwest, a leading American company serving millions of travelers each year, will be expanding its reach to the Volunteer State.”

Southwest Airlines® began service to BNA on March 18, 1986, with eight daily nonstop departures to Chicago (Midway) and Houston (Hobby). Since then, it’s grown to operate more flights and serve more air Passengers as the largest carrier at BNA, offering up to 166 departures a day to 57 cities nonstop, and currently housing nearly 1,000 Southwest Employees. To support the carrier’s commitment to Nashville, the airline is striving to add four gates in the fourth quarter of 2023 to support its operation with a goal of 20 gates total by the end of the year to serve future Customers flying in and out of Nashville.

“Hundreds of Southwest Employees who work in the air and on the ground already consider their hometown to be in Middle Tennessee, with our presence in Nashville remaining a key factor to our success, future growth, and the Reliability of our network,” said Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer at Southwest Airlines. “Given our love for Nashville and the critical importance it plays in our network, it’s a natural choice to make further investments by adding a Crew Base and doubling down on our commitment to Music City.”

In 2016, the airline unveiled Tennessee One, a specialty aircraft emblazoned with an artist’s rendition of the Tennessee State flag, as a tribute to the state of Tennessee. Southwest additionally started service to Memphis International Airport on Nov. 3, 2013, and now offers up to 14 departures a day to 10 cities nonstop.

Southwest Airlines continues to advance its corporate citizenship and outreach efforts by investing in partnerships and programs that drive economic, social, and environmental impact. The carrier is putting its Heart into action by mobilizing each Employee to do well by doing good; developing programs to meet the needs of its diverse communities; and engaging with business, civic, and community leaders to be a globally trusted corporate citizen fostering authentic relationships that empower communities. In 2022, Southwest invested more than $180,000 through travel and cash contributions, and its Employees volunteered 722 hours for 30 organizations throughout the state.