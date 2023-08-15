Titans Sign RB Jacques Patrick and Waive DB Chris Jackson

NASHVILLE – The Titans have made a flurry of roster moves ahead of this week’s joint practices, and game, against the Vikings in Minnesota.

Among the moves:

The Titans have signed running back Jacques Patrick, and waived defensive back Chris Jackson.

Patrick, who played in college at Florida State and has spent time with five NFL teams (Bengals, 49ers, Panthers, Ravens, Broncos), is coming off a successful season in the XFL, where he finished second in the league with 443 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Patrick has two games of NFL experience, both during the 2021 season with the 49ers and tallied two carries for 12 yards.

The 6-foot-2, 239-pound Patrick ran for 1,790 yards with 17 touchdowns with the Seminoles, and he also caught 47 passes for 356 yards and a score during his playing days with the school.

The Titans are banged up at running back behind Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears, as Hassan Haskins and Jonathan Ward did not practice on Monday. Julius Chestnut led the team with seven carries for 46 yards against the Bears.

Also on Monday:

-The Titans signed defensive lineman Kyle Peko, who previously spent time with the team. Peko practiced with the team on Monday.

Peko (6-1, 305) played in eight games for the Titans in 2021. Over a five-year NFL career, he has totaled 29 games with Denver (2016-19), Buffalo (2019), Tennessee (2021) and Las Vegas (2022). His career statistics include 34 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. His most productive season came in his one season with the Titans, when he tallied 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

-The Titans placed defensive tackle Shakel Brown on Injured Reserve. Brown was injured in Saturday’s preseason game against the Bears.

-Defensive back Josh Thompson passed his physical, and he has been removed from the team’s Non-Football Injury list. Thompson also practiced with the team on Monday.

The Titans depart for Minnesota on Tuesday, and they’re scheduled to practice against the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Titans will play their second preseason game on Saturday against the Vikings.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

MORE SPORTS NEWS