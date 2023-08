A Nashville high school student was arrested Monday, August 14 after police say he brought a handgun to school.

The arrest came after a student’s tip led school administrators at East High School to find a loaded 9-millimeter handgun in an 11th grader’s backpack.

The 16-year-old refused to answer any questions about why he brought the gun to school or where he got the firearm.

He was charged with juvenile weapon possession and bringing a gun on school property.