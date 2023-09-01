Smyrna Man Fatally Injured in Single-Car Crash on I-24

The driver fatally injured in Thursday evening’s single-car crash on I-24 west near the Hickory Hollow exit is identified as Ivan Boykin, 20, of Smyrna. The 5:08 p.m. crash caused the westbound lanes of the interstate to be closed for a time due to the investigation.

Boykin was driving a 2004 Honda Accord when he lost control, traveled across several lanes of the interstate, and struck a guard rail. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Witnesses reported seeing another man exit the car and walk away from the scene. His identity is not known.

There was no evidence of impairment at the scene.

Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department