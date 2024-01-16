Sears Delivers World Leading 200-Meter Dash To Open 2024 Campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. – January 13, 2024 – Tennessee Lady Vol senior sprinter Jacious Sears dominated her first meet of the year at the Gamecock Opener, highlighted by a victory in the 200-meter dash where she clocked in at 22.88 seconds for the win. Her performance ranks as the fastest time on the 2024 World Athletics top list and the fastest mark on the 2023-24 NCAA Division I rankings for the current indoor season.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, native also turned in a time of 7.25 in the 60-meter prelims at South Carolina, which currently stands as the No. 4 time in the NCAA this season. She is the only collegiate sprinter with top-five marks in both the 200-meter and 60-meter so far this season.

Sears’ performances highlighted several notable showings for the Big Orange as more than 40 athletes began their respective campaigns on Saturday in Columbia and in Nashville at the Commodore Challenge. Tennessee totaled nine event victories from both meets and posted nine marks the cracked the program’s all-time top 10 lists.

Super senior quarter miler Emmanuel Bynum opened his fifth year on Rocky Top with a win in the 300-meter dash, tying his school record mark of 32.83. His time ranks fourth on the World Athletics top list and is also fourth in the NCAA this season.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News