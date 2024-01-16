Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2024 Preseason Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 10, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today its 2024 preseason schedule, which includes five matches in advance of the club’s inaugural Concacaf Champions Cup appearance on Feb. 22 at Moca FC and the MLS Regular Season opener at GEODIS Park on Feb. 25. The team will first report to camp on Saturday, Jan. 13 by undergoing their medical examinations at the Vanderbilt Health Training Center in Antioch, Tenn., the club’s training facility.

On Monday, Jan. 15, the team will depart for training camp in West Palm Beach, Fla. before returning to Nashville on Friday, Feb. 2 to conclude preseason preparations in advance of Nashville SC’s first Concacaf Champions Cup match against Moca FC in the Dominican Republic on Feb. 22. While in Florida, the Boys in Gold will face Western Conference foes St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting KC as well as Canadian side Toronto FC.

Upon return to Nashville, the Boys in Gold will host two preseason matches against USL Championship opponents at GEODIS Park, Birmingham Legion FC and Memphis 901 FC. The full schedule is listed below for reference:

Regular season single-game tickets go on sale for the general public today at 10 a.m. CT. For more information, please visit NashvilleSC.com.

