Pursuing Transfer Students, Expanded MTSU ‘Promise Tour’ Embraces Community Colleges Jan. 30-Feb. 29

Middle Tennessee State University’s transfer admissions team will meet with prospective students at 11 Tennessee community colleges — from Morristown to Memphis and from Dyersburg to Chattanooga — in the coming weeks.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 30, with the kickoff event at Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, it’s the annual MTSU Promise Tour to reach out to prospective transfer students across the state, in time for them to meet the Feb. 15 deadline for the guaranteed transfer scholarship — $3,000 per year for qualifiers.

“We are excited to have expanded the schedule to include 10 stops this year,” said John Davis, MTSU undergraduate recruitment assistant director who oversees transfer admissions.

“We are thrilled that the Promise Tour grows to be a little better each and every year,” Davis added. “It continues to be a great opportunity for transfer students across the state to experience some of the wonderful things that are presently occurring at MTSU. We truly enjoy bringing the ‘True Blue’ energy to community colleges across the state.”

The MTSU Promise is one of the university’s commitments to making the transfer process as smooth as possible and, in some cases, signing special agreements with the community colleges to ensure clear pathways.

Application fees will be waived during the Promise Tour visit for new transfer applicants for Summer ’24 and Fall ’24. There will also be giveaways and one scholarship drawing at each venue.

Tour events are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time and include stops at:

• Jan. 30 — Motlow State Community College, Hiatt-Spivey Center lobby, in Smyrna.

• Jan. 31 — Volunteer State, Caudill Hall, Wemyss Auditorium and Room 224, in Gallatin.

• Feb. 1 — Nashville State, Kisber Building lobby, White Bridge Road campus.

• Feb. 6 — Columbia State, Jones Student Center.

• Feb. 7 — Chattanooga State, Albright OmniPlex Building Rooms 124/126.

• Feb. 8 — Cleveland State, Student Center Commons.

• Feb. 13 — Southwest State (location TBA) in Memphis.

• Feb. 14 — Jackson State, Student Center main campus.

• Feb. 15 — Dyersburg State, Glover Education Center.

• Feb. 28 — Walters State, Jack Campbell College Center Lobby.

• Feb. 29 — Pellissippi State, Goins Administration Building, Hardin Valley campus in Knoxville.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with our community college partners to help their students understand how easy it is to transfer to MTSU after they graduate with their associate degrees,” Davis said.

“As a two-time graduate from MTSU, I’ve personally experienced the quality education transfer students can expect to receive, and we are excited about the opportunity to guide them through the transfer process,” he added.

Davis said the objective is “to streamline the transfer process and provide enough information that the students always have a clear understanding what their next steps will be and who they should be working with to accomplish their goals.”

At the stops, MTSU staff will help students:

• Apply for admission to MTSU at www.mtsu.edu/applynow.

• Learn more about the Tennessee Transfer Pathways and other programs to help students transfer successfully.

• Obtain an MTSU ID Card if students are already admitted.

MTSU transfer enrollment coordinators will be working with all of Tennessee’s community colleges to assist students in navigating the enrollment process, Davis said.

If any students, parents or family members have any questions about transferring to MTSU, they can email them to transfer@mtsu.edu.

Spring True Blue Preview, special events

MTSU will hold True Blue Preview events Saturday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, March 23, for prospective students to enjoy the full campus experience, with top campus officials welcoming hundreds of potential Blue Raiders to campus.

Visitors can participate in academic and departmental presentations, receive information on financial aid and scholarships and choose from many different special interest sessions. A tentative schedule is available.

Admissions also helps organize the Honors College Presidents Day Open House, set for Monday, Feb. 19.

It’s a time for high-achieving high school students and their parents to visit and learn more about the Honors College, which fosters the academic excellence and nurturing environment of a small, select, private liberal arts college within the setting of a major university. A mix of information about MTSU, educational events and fun activities are planned.

MTSU also offers daily campus tours at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. For more information, call 615-898-5670 or email tours@mtsu.edu.