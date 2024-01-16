McDonald’s Double Big Mac Coming January 24, 2024

January 9, 2024 – Did someone order a glow up? McDonald’s legendary Big Mac is getting bigger (and saucier) in 2024…and we have the official scoop.

Say hello to the Double Big Mac, available at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time starting Jan. 24, 2024

The Double Big Mac is double the fun with four 100% all-beef patties and more Big Mac sauce, of course. It’s topped with pickles, crisp shredded lettuce, finely chopped onions and a slice of American cheese, all sandwiched between a fluffy sesame seed bun.

Source: McDonald’s

