Scotty McCreery Invited to Become a Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Multi-Platinum selling country artist Scotty McCreery was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry by Opry member Garth Brooks. McCreery was surprised onstage during his spotlight artist performance at the Opry Country Christmas show.

“Merry Christmas,” Garth said walking onto the stage handing McCreery a wrapped gift. “This is a Christmas present to the Grand Ole Opry,” Garth later continued. “We would love to invite you to be the newest member of the Opry.”

“Holy cow. Yes, I would love to,” McCreery replied. “I grew up listening to your records Garth and you’re a part of what made me want to do this for a living and didn’t think that dream would become a reality, but it is because of all of y’all sitting in this house tonight. God bless y’all.”

McCreery continued, “When I got started doing this people asked, ‘what are your goals,’” voice cracking with emotion McCreery shared, “and I’d say ‘one day I’d like to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.’” Then bent down and touched the circle of wood in the Opry’s center stage where so many of his heroes and peers have stood.

McCreery’s induction date will be announced soon.