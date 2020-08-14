Antonio Alonzo came to the United States in 2000 at the age of 18. Beginning work as a mechanic, he opened his first ice cream store in Nashville on Nolensville Road in 2015. He opened another under the name La Michoacana on Bell Road, and then another on Lindbar Drive near Toot’s in Murfreesboro. He has since sold two of his businesses and is focusing his attention on his newest business, Scoopy’s.

“I notice Americans have become attracted to natural and homemade ice cream,” said Alonzo.

He gets his knowledge of making unique ice creams from his father, Salvador Alonzo. He shared his 60 years of experience making ice cream from fresh, natural ingredients with his son, and helped him bring michoacana Mexican style ice cream to Tennessee.

Scoopy’s ice cream is all made in-house. Alonzo chose to create his best-selling flavors from his other locations and bring them to Scoopy’s. Flavors include Kit Kat, Snickers, Reese’s Cups, Ferro Rocher, rice cinnamon, and white chocolate raspberry. He also has unique flavors he has created, like Superman, which is a blend of banana, watermelon, and bubble gum.

“I realize I needed to differentiate myself from my competition if I wanted to succeed,” said Alonzo, “so I created one of my best-selling ice cream flavors — Queso cheese. Yes, it’s made with real Queso Fresco! At first customers felt curiosity about it, but most of them like it.”

Not only does Alonzo make ice cream, but he also makes paletas – like ice cream popsicles. They come in flavors like cucumber lime and tequila. Or dairy free like passion fruit, mango and strawberry. They are all 100% natural.

Milk shakes, sundaes, snow cones, smoothies, and other frozen concoctions are also available. Ice cream and sorbets are served in sugar cones, waffle cones, and bowls.

Reception to the new ice cream shop has been good. The ice cream is perfect for these hot days of summer. It is tasty, refreshing, and creamy.

“One of my goals is to one day be nominated for a Ruthies Award,” added Alonzo,

With the quality product that he is offering, that nomination should be soon.

Scoopy’s Natural Ice Cream

1002 Memorial Boulevard

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 410-3004

Website: http://www.lmicecream.com/

Facebook: Scoopy’s Ice Cream Bar

Hours: Monday through Sunday, noon until 9:00 p.m.