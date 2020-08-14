Boyd A. Evans, Jr., age 80 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A native of New Orleans, LA, he was the son of the late, Boyd A. Evans, Sr. and Lois Evelyn Natal Evans.

Mr. Evans is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia “Pat” Owen Evans; son, Trey Evans and his wife Tracy; daughter, Lynn Evans Jacobs and her husband Rob all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Austin Evans and his wife Jessica of Auburn, AL, Alexis, Avery, and Asher Evans, Michael and Ryan Jacobs all of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be 1:00 PM Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Michael O’Bannon officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mr. Evans received his B. S. degree from Lynchburg College and his MBA from Auburn University and further graduate work at Vanderbilt University. He was an Instructor in the Department of Economics at Auburn University. Mr. Evans work at MTSU for 43 years as Director of Development and Assistant Professor of Economics. Mr. Evans was a recipient of the MTSU Foundation Outstanding Teacher Award, the STR Foundation President’s Award, and the Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow.

Mr. Evans was a member and Past President of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, Leadership Rutherford, and Past President and Trustee of the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital Foundation Board. He was also a member of the City of Murfreesboro Gateway Commission. Mr. Evans was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, or the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital Foundation in memory of Mr. Evans.

