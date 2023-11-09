Savannah Davis Signs with Lady Raiders

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Insell announced the addition of 2022 Tennessee Miss Basketball Savannah Davis during the first day of the NCAA Early Signing Period Wednesday.

“We are excited to welcome Savannah to the Lady Raider family,” Insell said. “She’s heady, was named Miss Basketball, and has won a pair of state titles. She’s the type of player that we look for: a team player that has a high basketball IQ. She plays for a great summer program and is an elite-level shooter. She comes from a great family and we expect her to make an immediate impact.”

Davis, a dynamic guard out of Mckenzie, Tenn., led Mckenzie High School to back-to-back state championships and was named the tournament MVP in 2022 and 2023. A three-time TSWA All-State Selection, Davis averaged 18.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore and 18.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a junior.

Source: MTSU

