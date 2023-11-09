OBITUARY: Kristen Troutt

Kristen Troutt, age 42 of Murfreesboro and a native of Clarksdale, Mississippi, passed away Monday, November 6, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro following a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Kristen was a radiant soul that loved so well. Wife to Jon, Mother to Ruby. She was and unwavering source of light and joy to all who had the privilege of knowing her. She left an indelible impression on the world through her remarkable kindness, compassion, and dedication to helping others.

Born on June 2, 1981, in Clarksdale MS, this summer girl was a shiny penny that radiated love and warmth throughout her entire life. Her enthusiasm for life was infectious, and her big, beautiful smile could light up any room. Her love and compassion extended to everyone she met, making her an adored friend to many and a cherished confidante to those in need.

Kristen was a leader. Always the best big sister to her twin, Jonathan, and also her younger brothers, Brandon and Josh. Even more, she was an incredible and devoted wife and mother who poured her heart and soul into nurturing her husband and daughter. Her love and guidance were unwavering and unconditional. Her sweet Ruby James was her greatest pride and joy. Her legacy as a loving and caring mother will forever be treasured.

Kristens compassionate spirit reached beyond her family. She was an active member of the McFadden PTO, where she contributed her time and energy towards fundraising to better the opportunities for the Magnificent Mustangs at McFadden. She loved the community she found at McFadden and those dear people who have been Angels for our family over recent weeks.

After a vivid dream, Kristen founded a non-profit organization called “GraceWill.” This organization was a beacon of hope and support for women facing the daunting challenge of cancer, offering financial assistance and emotional support during their fight. Her work with GraceWill touched countless lives, offering hope and resilience to those in their most vulnerable moments. The GraceWill story has deepened, and its impact will increase with the passing of this sweet soul. Please consider a donation to GraceWill in lieu of sending flowers.

Kristen will be remembered as a beautiful friend, an advocate for the underprivileged, and a bright shining example of the difference one person can make in the lives of others. Her legacy of love, kindness, and selflessness will continue to inspire us all.

Kristen is survived by her husband, Jon Troutt; a daughter, Ruby Troutt; mother and stepfather, Cynthia and Brian Choate of Michie, TN; father and stepmother, Mike and Diane Jobe of Elkhart, IN; brothers, Jon Jobe and wife Jessie of Portland, TN, Brandon Choate and wife Fahren of Michie, TN, and Josh Choate and wife Laura of Jackson, TN; maternal grandmother, Martha Dupree of Michie, TN and paternal grandmother, Freddie Jobe of Corinth, MS; nieces and nephews, Anniston, Maddux, Livi, Luke, Katherine, and Lauren; father in law, Bill Troutt; brothers in law, Jim Troutt, Paul Troutt and wife Kelly; and a host of other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by grandfathers, John Tucker, James Dupree, and Jackie Jobe.

Visitation with the Troutt family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Friday, November 10, 2023, from 1:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Kristen may be made to the non-profit that she founded, GraceWill. Donate at Gracewill.org. Donations may also be sent to Alive Hospice who provided such amazing care during her final days. https://www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/

An online guestbook is available for the Troutt family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/