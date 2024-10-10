Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
120th Annual Heritage Celebration Festival
Saturday, October 12, 10am – 2pm
Bradley Academy Museum & Cultural Arts Center
415 S, Academy Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Bring your family and friends and join those at Bradley Academy Museum & Cultural Arts for the 19th Annual Heritage Celelbration! This exciting, family-friendly event offers a full day of fun conversations, activities and performances for all ages. Enjoy exploring the museum during the open house, with free admission throughout the day. Don’t miss the chance to check out local vendors, grab a bite from food trucks, and enjoy special kids’ activities that will keep everyone entertained!
2Hop Springs Fall Harvest Market
Saturday, October 12, 11am – 4pm
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready for a festive day of supporting local vendors and finding unique treasures while enjoying the fall vibes. Stroll through the market filled with artisan crafts, delicious local food & drinks, and fun seasonal goodies.
3Dino Days at Earth Experience
Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12, 10am – 4pm
Earth Experience
816 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Step back in time and explore the fascinating world of dinosaurs during Dino Days at Earth Experience! This event features a fun fossil dig for small children, a craft and rock sale, and a special appearance by the iconic Jurassic Park Jeep. It’s the perfect opportunity for dino-lovers of all ages to learn, discover, and have fun!
4Floral Broom Making Class
Saturday, October 12, 12pm- 1:30pm
Midnight Grove Collective
111 E Lytle Street, Murfreesboro, TN
In this Floral Broom-Making Workshop, you’ll create a beautiful decorative broom adorned with dried florals. This hands-on experience is perfect for adding a natural, enchanting touch to your home or space. All materials will be provided, and you’ll leave with a handcrafted, one-of-a-kind piece. Find tickets here
5Martin’s Home and Garden Fall Festival
Saturday, October 12, 10am – 4pm
Martin’s Home and Garden
1020 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Martin’s Home & Garden for their third annual fall festival! This festive event will feature a diverse array of local vendors showcasing unique crafts and products, delicious offerings from food trucks, and a variety of games and activities for all ages. It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the season and enjoy the vibrant community spirit.
