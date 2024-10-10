Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 20th Annual Heritage Celebration Festival

Saturday, October 12, 10am – 2pm

Bradley Academy Museum & Cultural Arts Center

415 S, Academy Street, Murfreesboro, TN

Bring your family and friends and join those at Bradley Academy Museum & Cultural Arts for the 19th Annual Heritage Celelbration! This exciting, family-friendly event offers a full day of fun conversations, activities and performances for all ages. Enjoy exploring the museum during the open house, with free admission throughout the day. Don’t miss the chance to check out local vendors, grab a bite from food trucks, and enjoy special kids’ activities that will keep everyone entertained!