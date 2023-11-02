Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5. Free Yoga

Saturday, November 4th, 8am – 9am

Royal Massage and Yoga Lounge

423B W. Lytle St., Murfreesboro, TN

These classes are taught by a certified yoga instructor and are beginner friendly. We encourage you to bring your own mat if you have one but we have mats available in studio ($5 rental fee). These classes are free to the community but donations can be accepted and are not required. Just bring yourself, a friend, a bottle of water and a mat. Class sizes are limited.

