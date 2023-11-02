Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening around the Rutherford County area.
1. 4th Annual Murfreesboro Bacon Festival
Saturday, November 4th, 11am – 7pm
SportsCom
2310 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Bring the whole family to discover all things bacon! Unique bacon food/baked goods from over 30 food vendors, bacon home decor/tshirts and much more from small business vendors, bacon eating contest, & more! There will also be inflatables, face painting and live music!
2. 7th Annual Home for the Holidays Open House
Saturday, November 4th, 9am – 3pm
Re-Invintage Home
3781 Franklin Rd., Murfreesboro, TN
Shop the freshest, best vintage and unique holiday decor and receive free gifts with purchase. There will also be special savings throughout the store, door prizes, refreshments, and even a visit with Santa Claus!
3. 13th Annual Turkey Tee Off
Saturday, November 4th, 8am
Smyrna Golf Course
101 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN
Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County’s 13th annual a golf tournament is this weekend. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with a breakfast, guest speakers, and a 9 a.m. tee off. Lunch is provided by Slick-Pig-BBQ after the tournament with a silent auction and prizes for the winners.
4. Pecan Festival
Saturday, November 4th, 12pm – 8pm
Williamson Family Farm
3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
You won’t want to miss the Pecan Festival! See who will win Middle Tennessee’s first annual Best Pecan Pie Contest! Shop from a variety of talented local craft vendors and enjoy live music, hayrides, food trucks, yard games, s’mores by the fire, whiskey tastings, pumpkin bowling, cocktail classes, signature cocktails and more!
5. Free Yoga
Saturday, November 4th, 8am – 9am
Royal Massage and Yoga Lounge
423B W. Lytle St., Murfreesboro, TN
These classes are taught by a certified yoga instructor and are beginner friendly. We encourage you to bring your own mat if you have one but we have mats available in studio ($5 rental fee). These classes are free to the community but donations can be accepted and are not required. Just bring yourself, a friend, a bottle of water and a mat. Class sizes are limited.