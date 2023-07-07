Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events!
1Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Visits Mboro!
Saturday, July 8, 2023, 8 AM – 12 PM
KST Performance Academy
120 E Main St Suite 310, Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy an up close visit with the internationally famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile this weekend! There will be hot dogs by The Real Hot Dog Guy and face painting. Be sure to get in line at 10am when the line forms as the first 200 people will get a free hotdog!
2Black Murfreesboro Market at Dinner, Dancing, and Dashikis
Saturday, July 8, 2023 5 PM – 10 PM
Oaklands Mansion
900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
The Black Murfreesboro Market is back and it’s going to be incredible! Get ready to support local Black-owned businesses and have an amazing time doing it. There will be fashion, bath and body products, jewelry, music, delicious food, and so much more! Entry to the market is completely free!
3Flashback Cruise In: ft Bussin Bowls & Boba
Saturday, July 8, 2023, 5 PM – 8 PM
Flashback Arcade
258 River Rock Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Hang out with the arcade for an evening of cars, games, food, and community. Park your ride and hang out! Bussin’ Bowls and Boba food truck will be joining us to offer their bowls, wraps, and boba. The arcade will be open at their standard rate, but the cruise in is free. All vehicles are welcomed.
4Wayfinding Art at Barfield Crescent Park Greenway
Saturday, July 8, 2023, 1 PM – 3 PM
Barfield Crescent Park Trailhead
697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
The Murfreesboro Cultural Arts Department invites you to have a part in decorating the greenways. This weekend you can add your own chalk master piece at Barfield Crescent Park Greenway.
5Cool Mom Club Play date
Sunday, July 9, 2023, 11 AM – 1 PM
The View at Fountains
1500 Medical Center Pkwy STE 4D, Murfreesboro, TN
As the Moms Loving Moms nonprofit grows, the organization is providing opportunities for moms to get out of their house and be able to meet new friends in similar stages of life. The splash pad is fenced in and connected to an open turf area with benches and corn hole. There are several restaurants close by if you want to make your own picnic. Everyone in your family is welcome to attend and children with all ability levels are invited.