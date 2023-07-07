Road Construction and Lane Closures 7-6-12,2023

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

July 6 – July 12, 2023

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

The installation of Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-24 from I-440 to US-231

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for guardrail

installation. (MM53-70)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for paving and

pavement marking activities.

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River

 7/12 and 7/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nightly lane closures in the WB direction in order to

mill the existing asphalt, mark the locations for deck repairs, and put in the lane shifts for the

weekend closure beginning Friday 07/14. (MM 188)

 LOOK AHEAD: 7/14 at 8 p.m. continuously until 7/17 at 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure in the

WB direction from Friday to Monday to perform bridge deck repairs. (MM188)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (S.R.1) (L.M. 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) (l.M.

9.61)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane and ramp closures for milling and paving

operations.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions for restriping for a

traffic swap.

 7/6, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be rolling roadblocks in both directions to install fiber over I-40.

Random on call sign repair and replace

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary double/triple right and left lane closures,

alternating as needed, on I-40 EB to replace overhead extruded panel signs. (MM215 – 216)

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in

Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

 Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for

trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closure to remove guardrail, set

barrier rail, and install an attenuator at each location listed.

o MM 190-192

o MM191-193

o MM193-196

o MM192-193

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTIES

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County from MM 134.75 to MM 149.5

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for

paving operations. (MM 135 – 141)

 7/7 at 7 p.m. continuously until 7/10 at 5 a.m., There will be continuous weekend closures for

bridge deck repairs and expansion joint replacements in both directions.

 LOOK AHEAD: 7/14 at 7 p.m. continuously until 7/17 at 5 a.m., There will be continuous

weekend closures for bridge deck repairs and expansion joint replacements in both directions.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta

Pike exit to Smith Co. Line For resurfacing activities on I-40

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta

Pike exit to Smith Co. Line For resurfacing activities on I-40

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-440 WB at the I-65 ramp (L.M. 5.2)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating shoulder closures on I-440 WB at Exit 5 to I-65 to

begin foundation work (MM4.5)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit

ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB)

in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime Lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB

and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation of HOV diamonds. (MM

87-96)

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway

maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

The resurfacing of I-65 from Sumner County line to the JBC project limits

 7/9 – 7/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for clipping

shoulders. (MM 104 – 112)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 Nightly (excl. Saturday), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from LM

55.4 to LM 56.0 for paving and re-striping

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840/I-65 Interchange

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime Lane closure for detail striping items at the I-840

and I-65 Interchange. One lane will remain open at the interchange in each direction at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The interchange lighting at the I-840/Veteran's Parkway interchange

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 and Veterans Pkwy ramp

closures to set up equipment to install high mast lighting poles.

 7/10 – 7/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 to install shoulder

stone.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

 7/7 at 8 p.m. continuously until 9/7 at 5 a.m., Broadway bridge will be closed continuously from

8 th Avenue to 13 th Avenue for bridge replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on S.R. 11 from the Sumner County line to Robertson County Line

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The resurfacing on SR 45 (OHB) from SR 65 (Whites Creek Pike) to U.S. 41 (U.S. 31W, SR 11, Dickerson

Pike)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Excl. Sunday There will be lane closures on Old Hickory Blvd. from Whites

Creek Pike to Dickerson Pike for clipping shoulders, milling and paving and temporary striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The construction of pedestrian facilities on S.R. 65 (West Trinity Lane) from U.S. 31W (U.S. 41, S.R. 11,

Dickerson Pike) to west of Hampton Street.

 Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on W Trinity Lane to install

concrete islands, curb ramps, and pole foundations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike

in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation

of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane,

West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed.

Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad

underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 155 from SR 1 to near the

NERR Railroad underpass for milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including

grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding weekends, there will be alternating lane closures on Central Pike

at the intersection of Old Hickory Blvd.; there will be a closure of the southbound turning lane on

Old Hickory Blvd, to westbound Central Pike, for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb &

gutter installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage

installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for milling operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)

from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime flagging operations for open cut installation of

utility casing.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 46

The resurfacing on S.R. 46 from the Natchez Trace Parkway (L.M. 12.00) to Green Chapel Road (L.M.

19.32)

 Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be a lane closure for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control

and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

The resurfacing on S.R. 100 from the Hickman County line (L.M. 0.00) to E of Deer Ridge Rd. (L.M.

3.00)

 Daily, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., There will be a lane closure for final striping.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., (excl. Sunday) There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg

Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

The grading, drainage, signals and Paving on SR-109 at the I-40 off ramps

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Temporary lane closures for grading, drainage and signal installation.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Mill and Fill as Needed

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane closures and shoulder closed as needed (MM 32-63).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Brush Removal

 7/8, 3 a.m. – 11 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-24WB just past Exit 97 for the removal of

vegetation from behind guardrail. One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Mill and fill as needed

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., One EB lane closed for milling and paving. (MM 192 – 193)

SMITH COUNTY I-40

Washout Repair

 7/11, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Eastbound left lane will be closed for washout repair