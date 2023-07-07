Powerball Jackpot Close to Top 10 Ranking

The Powerball® jackpot that has been growing since last April is close to ranking as one of the game’s top ten largest jackpots. The jackpot now stands at an estimated $590 million ($304.8 million cash value) for the next drawing on Saturday, July 8.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 17, 24, 48, 62, 68 and red Powerball 23. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Top-winning tickets in the Wednesday, July 5 drawing include three tickets (FL, NY, OH) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Other top-winning tickets include 22 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. Seventeen of the tickets won $50,000 prizes. The other five tickets increased the $50,000 prize to $100,000 by including the Power Play® option for an additional dollar.

Nationwide, the drawing produced more than 864-thousand winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier prizes worth a combined total of $9 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Powerball jackpot has been won two other times this year. A player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6, 2023 drawing, and a player in Virginia won a $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4, 2023 drawing.

If a player wins the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, they will have the choice between an estimated annuitized prize worth $590 million or lump sum payment of $304.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots