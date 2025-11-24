Rutherford County 2025 Christmas Parades

The most famous holiday parade may be the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that serves as the opening event of the holiday season. Originally called the Macy’s Christmas Parade, this parade began in 1924 to celebrate the opening of the Herald Square store in New York City. It has become a celebration of not only Christmas, but also the city itself, especially Broadway.

Christmas parades are rooted in Ancient Roman celebrations of successful military activities. These celebrations included music and banners, wagons filled with the spoils of war, and culminated with the honoree riding in a chariot.

The first Santa Claus Christmas parade, in the United States, took place in Peoria, Illinois in 1887. It initially took place on boats and barges coming down the river with Santa as the main attraction. The event celebrated the completion of a new bridge. The next year, the parade moved to land.

Now, Christmas parades can be found all over the United States. Here are the dates and times of the parades in Rutherford County.

LaVergne Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 6

Time: 5:00 p.m.

LaVergne’s 15th annual Parade of Lights begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will take place. This year’s theme is ” T’was the Night Before Christmas”.

All parade participants are being asked to decorate their cars, floats, or signs with lights since the event will take place after dark. In addition, no candy or other handouts will be distributed along the parade route for safety reasons.

Following the parade there will be the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Christmas carols, cookie, and pictures with Santa.

Smyrna Christmas Parade

Sunday, December 7

Time: 2:00 p.m.

This the Town of Smyrna’s 50th Annual Christmas Parade will once again include a food drive. Town personnel will collect non-perishable food items for Nourish Food Bank from spectators along the route and participants at check-in.

Spectators will gather along the parade route to watch floats, bands, classic cars, dancers, horseback riders and Santa and Mrs. Claus as they arrive on the last float of the event. The Parade will begin at the intersection of South Lowry Street and the corner of Mayfield Drive and end at Nolan Drive. More information can be found here.

Eagleville Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 13

The Eagleville Christmas parade will begin at the staging area at North Main and Oak Street, go south on Main Street, turn left onto Old Hwy 99, and end at the school. Parade participants will include floats, bands, walking and dance groups, animals, cars and more with many throwing candy into the crowd. Judges will give awards for the best entry and the best themed entry. Santa will arrive on the city’s float, which will arrive at the end of the parade, because, after all, there is only one Santa.

The theme is “Christmas Movies,” and all participants must submit an application and decorate with lights. The event will also include carols, cookies, fireworks, and pictures with Santa after the parade concludes.

Murfreesboro Christmas Parade

Sunday, December 14

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Murfreesboro’s 2025 Christmas Parade will have the theme “A Sweet Christmas.” It is one of Murfreesboro’s most heartwarming traditions, as floats, bands and dancers march their way down Main Street in celebration of the cherished holiday season. The parade will start at East Main Street by Middle Tennessee State University and ends on Walnut Street, one block past the Public Square. Participants will include businesses, church groups, civic groups, school groups, scouts, individuals and horseback riders. Visit www.MurfreesboroParks.com for more information.

