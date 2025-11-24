OBITUARY: Richard (Richie) Kent Kelton Jr.

Richard (Richie) Kent Kelton Jr passed away on November 19, 2025. He will be deeply missed by the family and friends he loved fiercely.

He is survived by his mother, Joan Reeves and stepfather, Richard Reeves; sister Kimberli Fisher (Terry), nephew Colby Fisher (Carlye), niece Teralynn Fisher, and great nieces Joey Kate and Greer Fisher.

We’re certain he was welcomed into heaven with big hugs from his dad, Kent Kelton, best friend, Michael Heath and other loved ones.

Richard – Richie to those from the early days- spent most of his life in Murfreesboro before moving to Nashville where he thrived. Spending time with his people – especially the lights of his life, Colby and Teralynn, and his little princesses, Joey Kate and Greer – was his greatest joy. He lived life to the fullest whether he was out on the town or at home cooking a good meal and watching all the sports. An avid Notre Dame football fan and a music connoisseur, he brought passion and fun to everything he did.

Richard was a graduate of Oakland High School and Middle Tennessee State University.

His life was celebrated at a graveside service on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1:00 pm at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Murfreesboro.

Pallbearers will be Colby Fisher, Tanner Heath, Trey Alsup, Rodney Baxter, Troy Blanton, Derrick Browning and Matt Bilbrey.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

