Rutherford Co. Lawmakers Announce $695K in Local Traffic Safety Grants

Rutherford County state lawmakers Thursday announced that $695,462 in grant funding will be used to enhance local traffic safety.

The federal grants will be distributed statewide through the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to support various highway safety education and public awareness campaigns. They were supported by Rutherford County Republican State Representatives Bryan Terry, Charlie Baum, Tim Rudd, all of Murfreesboro; and Mike Sparks and Robert Stevens of Smyrna.

“The safety of our communities remains a top priority,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “These grants will improve driver behavior, reduce injures and save lives in Rutherford County. We applaud the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, local law enforcement and others for their commitment to public safety.”

Local grant recipients include:

Eagleville Police Department: $5,000 for high visibility enforcement of traffic safety laws

La Vergne Police Department: $25,000 for community-based traffic safety enforcement and education

Middle Tennessee State University Police Department: $5,000 for high visibility enforcement of traffic safety laws

Murfreesboro Police Department: $150,000 for community-based traffic safety enforcement and education

Prevention Coalition for Success, Inc.: $65,432.71 for PC4S Safety First

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office: $150,000 for community-based traffic safety enforcement and education

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office: $20,000 for Rutherford County Schools teen driver safety education

Smyrna Police Department: $62,938 for community-based traffic safety enforcement and education

Tennessee District Attorney General, 16th Judicial District: $212,092.22 for DUI prosecution

More than 370 grants exceeding $28 million have been awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee. The funding supports ongoing legislative efforts to enhance public safety, reduce accidents, and improve overall infrastructure and transportation in Tennessee.

The General Assembly this year approved the largest single investment in infrastructure with the passage of the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. This plan invests $3.3 billion to address significant transportation needs in urban and rural Tennessee communities.