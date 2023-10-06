Rutherford Co. Detention Center Lieutenant Earns State Award

Lt. David Hutsell of the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center earned the “Facility Training Officer of the Year Award” from the Tennessee Corrections Institute.

Hutsell received the award during the TCI Jail Issues and FTO Conference last week.

“I am very honored I was recognized,” Hutsell said.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh commended Hutsell.

“Lt. Hutsell has always been a committed servant in his role at the detention center and has never failed when asked to take on a challenge,” Fitzhugh said. “He is a dedicated employee and has a desire to teach those who have chosen the corrections path.”

Jail Administrator Kevin Henderson described Hutsell as being innovative and creative trainer.

“He can get the message across in so many ways, power points and videos,” Henderson said. “The award is well deserved. He worked hard to get extra training for the staff.”

As the training coordinator, Hutsell coordinates the state mandated 40 hours of training for new corrections deputies. The Adult Detention Center requires a minimum of eight weeks of training for corrections deputies.

He adopted the patrol deputies’ training adapted to jail standards.

“Our goal is to give more training,” Hutsell said. “We want to keep high standards of training in the facility for the safety of our community.”

Detention deputies receive additional training during roll call meetings and mandatory 40 hours of annual in service training. Some deputies attend specialized training classes.

“This is our effort in making sure the next generation of corrections officers are well trained and ready for the future,” Hutsell said.

Hutsell earned his B.S. degree in communications from MTSU. He has 24 years of experience as a corrections officer. He has served as the detention center’s training coordinator for 10 years.

He is a certified jail manager. He attended the National Institute of Corrections’ executive warden classes and the National Jail Leadership Command Academy. He is a member of the American Jail Association.

Hutsell ensures the detention center meets compliance standards and supervises the classification and the sentence management of inmates.