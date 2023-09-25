Rick Sweet Becomes Winningest Sounds Manager With Victory in Season Finale

NASHVILLE – Legendary skipper Rick Sweet added a page to the Nashville Sounds (83-65, 43-31) history books in the season finale. With Nashville taking an 8-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (70-79, 38-37), Sweet became the winningest manager in Nashville Sounds history with his 321st victory at the helm.

Post-Game Notes

With today’s win, Rick Sweet became the winningest manager in Nashville Sounds history. Across four seasons (2014, 2021-23) at the helm, Sweet has posted a 321-248 record. His win today surpassed Trent Jewett’s (1998-00, 2003-04) win total of 320 set across five seasons with the Sounds.

Tyler Black finished the 2023 season with a 14-game hitting streak, extending the streak with a single in the first and added a double in the fifth. Black batted .453 (24-for-53) with 16 runs, nine extra-base hits, 11 RBI and a 1.276 OPS since the streak began on September 7.

Monte Harrison’s fifth inning home run tied the single-season team home run record with 183 hit by Nashville this season. The 2023 Sounds home run total matches the 1999 Nashville Sounds home run total.

Abraham Toro finishes the season with a 37-game on-base streak with multiple doubles in today’s game. The on-base streak was the longest by a Sounds player this season and fourth longest in the International League in 2023. Toro hit .350 (50-for-143) with 19 doubles, 25 RBI, 20 walks and a 1.014 OPS.

Rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers Garrett Mitchell added his first multi-hit game on assignment this afternoon, finishing 2-for-5 with a run.

The Sounds finish with 83 wins, their 13th season of 80+ wins in franchise history. It’s the first time the Sounds have had back-to-back 80+ win seasons since 1993-1994.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS