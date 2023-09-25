Rick Sweet Becomes Winningest Sounds Manager With Victory in Season Finale

NASHVILLE – Legendary skipper Rick Sweet added a page to the Nashville Sounds (83-65, 43-31) history books in the season finale. With Nashville taking an 8-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (70-79, 38-37), Sweet became the winningest manager in Nashville Sounds history with his 321st victory at the helm.
Post-Game Notes
- With today’s win, Rick Sweet became the winningest manager in Nashville Sounds history. Across four seasons (2014, 2021-23) at the helm, Sweet has posted a 321-248 record. His win today surpassed Trent Jewett’s (1998-00, 2003-04) win total of 320 set across five seasons with the Sounds.
- Tyler Black finished the 2023 season with a 14-game hitting streak, extending the streak with a single in the first and added a double in the fifth. Black batted .453 (24-for-53) with 16 runs, nine extra-base hits, 11 RBI and a 1.276 OPS since the streak began on September 7.
- Monte Harrison’s fifth inning home run tied the single-season team home run record with 183 hit by Nashville this season. The 2023 Sounds home run total matches the 1999 Nashville Sounds home run total.
- Abraham Toro finishes the season with a 37-game on-base streak with multiple doubles in today’s game. The on-base streak was the longest by a Sounds player this season and fourth longest in the International League in 2023. Toro hit .350 (50-for-143) with 19 doubles, 25 RBI, 20 walks and a 1.014 OPS.
- Rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers Garrett Mitchell added his first multi-hit game on assignment this afternoon, finishing 2-for-5 with a run.
- The Sounds finish with 83 wins, their 13th season of 80+ wins in franchise history. It’s the first time the Sounds have had back-to-back 80+ win seasons since 1993-1994.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.