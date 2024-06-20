Ribbon Cutting: Zivel Performance & Recovery in Murfreesboro

Zivel Performance & Recovery held its ribbon cutting on March 19, 2024, for its location at 1144 Fortress Blvd., Suite E in Murfreesboro.

Zivel is a Performance & Recovery Suite that will help you achieve your goals while decreasing pain, stress, & anxiety and using cryotherapy, float therapy, infrared sauna, red light, compression, oxygen, and CryoSkin for targeted fat loss.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Zivel Performance & Recovery

1144 Fortress Blvd., Suite E

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(629) 239-1986

Facebook

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email