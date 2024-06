Monkee’s held its ribbon cutting on March 21, 2024, for its location at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1375 in Murfreesboro.

Monkee’s offers the best of women’s clothing, accessories, gifts, and shoes through a mix of selected brands and designers.

Monkee’s

2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1375

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(629) 295-1600

