Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on South Church Street

A motorcyclist has died following a serious crash on South Church Street near South Rutherford Boulevard. The collision, which occurred Thursday, prompted a swift response from emergency crews and led to major traffic delays in the area.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the motorcycle rider suffered severe injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital, where they later died. The driver of the car was not injured.

MPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team is currently investigating the cause of the accident. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the motorcyclist pending notification of next of kin.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email