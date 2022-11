Christian Brothers Automotive held its ribbon cutting for its location in West Murfreesboro on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 5219 Franklin Road in Murfreesboro.

Christian Brothers Automotive is proud to be your local solution for quality car repair services in West Murfreesboro!

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Christian Brothers Automotive

5219 Franklin Road

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 622-9467

Facebook