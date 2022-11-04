Mark Your Calendar for the Christmas Open House at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum This December

Bring your family and enjoy a day of 19th century holiday traditions at the Christmas Open House at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10 am – 4 pm.

Make an ornament for your tree and take a tour of the historic house and see how the Davis family celebrated the holidays.

Regular admission rates apply.

