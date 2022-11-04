Friday, November 4, 2022
Mark Your Calendar for the Christmas Open House at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum This December

By Jennifer Haley
Christmas-Open-House
Photo from The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum

Bring your family and enjoy a day of 19th century holiday traditions at the Christmas Open House at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10 am – 4 pm.

Make an ornament for your tree and take a tour of the historic house and see how the Davis family celebrated the holidays.

Regular admission rates apply.

Click HERE for more information.

 

For more local events like the Christmas Open House visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.
