Thursday, November 3, 2022
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public About Donation Scam

From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Don’t fall for this scam

A Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause.

The woman said the caller asked for her bank account number but she refused to give her number.

Instead, she called the Sheriff’s Office.

Please do not give your bank account number to unknown callers. Residents may call the Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7777 to check about the accuracy of similar calls.

