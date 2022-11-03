Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce Show at Nissan Stadium

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will co-headline a one night show at Nissan Stadium on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The concert was announced during a press conference at Nissan Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 am.

Billy Joel tweeted, “Two Icons! One Night! Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks performing live together for the first time at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Friday, May 19th. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 am local.”

